Wildfires in small Arizona communities prompt evacuations

Authorities in southeastern Arizona say two wildfires have prompted evacuations of one small community in Cochise County and part of another.

No estimates are immediately available on the number of homes or people evacuated in either the Desert Mountain community near the Fort Bowie National Historic Site or in Dragoon where some residents were advised to evacuate.

Authorities say they have no reports on structures being lost.

"High winds coupled with active fire behavior pushed the Bowie Fire to 1,634 acres overnight," according to the fire management team. "The main focus for crews throughout the night was structure protection for the nearby community of Diamond Mountain. ... Crews will continue to monitor the winds, as the shifts are causing changes to the level of fire behavior."

The fire in the Dragoon area has burned at least 2.3 square miles (6 sq. kilometers) and the one near the historic site has burned approximately 350 acres (141.6 hectares).

They're burning in in areas approximately 54 miles (87 kilometers) and 86 miles (138.4 kilometers) east of Tucson.

The #BowieFire is now at 1600+ acres burning 13 mi. S of town of Bowie. Diamond Mountain evacuated last night. Active fire behavior. — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 8, 2017

