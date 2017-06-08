Crash kills motorcyclist in Gilbert

A fatal accident involving a motorcycle closed Val Vista Drive in Gilbert for several hours Tuesday afternoon.

Gilbert police said the collision happened between a motorcycle and a car around 2 p.m. near Val Vista Drive and Ray Road.

The rider of the motorcycle, 37-year-old Christopher Harris, died from his injuries. Gilbert PD said the case is still being actively investigated.

UPDATE: Collision btwn car & motor on Val Vista btwn Ray & Williams Field now being investigated as fatal. Expect road closures till 7pm. https://t.co/jM3dGSVCRh — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) June 6, 2017

Serious vehicle versus motorcycle collision on Val Vista between Ray and Williams Field. Avoid the area while we investigate. pic.twitter.com/TA4Ia7Qtdf — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) June 6, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.