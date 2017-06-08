Crash kills motorcyclist in Gilbert

A fatal accident involving a motorcycle closed Val Vista Drive in Gilbert for several hours Tuesday afternoon.

Gilbert police said the collision happened between a motorcycle and a car around 2 p.m. near Val Vista Drive and Ray Road

The rider of the motorcycle, 37-year-old Christopher Harris, died from his injuries. Gilbert PD said the case is still being actively investigated.

