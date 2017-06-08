Thursday, June 8

RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair

More than 300 veterans are expected to attend and network with veteran-friendly employers. There will be national, regional and local job opportunities, as well as entrepreneurial and educational offerings. The job fair runs today, June 8th from 11 am to 3:00pm

To register for this job fair and for more information, visit: https://events.recruitmilitary.com/events/greater-phoenix-veterans-job-fair-june-8-2017



University of Phoenix Stadium

1 Cardinals Drive

Glendale, AZ 85305

Gone Fishing

With the arrival of summer, it's time to get your family outside! Bass Pro Shops in Mesa invites families to discover, or share, the joy of fishing during Gone Fishing events June 10-11 and June 17-18. Free in-store family activities include learning how to cast a reel at a catch-and-release pond complete with a "first fish" certificate and free photo downloads, seminars and informative Gone Fishing guides with tips for family-friendly fishing outings, as well as special giveaways. In an effort to inspire future generations to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors, Bass Pro Shops will also donate 40,000 rods and reels to nonprofit partners nationwide to get more kids outside. Join us in store, bring the family, and when you hit the water this summer use the hashtag #gonefishing!

For more information, visit: www.basspro.com/gonefishing

Bass Pro Shops

1133 N Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85201

602-606-5600

Camp Social

Set to open this June, Camp Social features a log cabin-style atmosphere that brings the best of the camping lifestyle to the Phoenix area! With an elevated menu created by corporate chef Dirk Flanigan, and a fun, interactive games and seating, Camp Social is the place for friends old and new to connect in a casual camp side environment.

Camp Social offers 13 beers, two wines and one spirit on tap, with specialty cocktails including The Lazy Sunday, tea for two made with Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey, freshly brewed black tea, fresh squeezed lemon and Peach Real, served in "the ugliest Thermos we could find." Of course, no campsite is complete without s’mores. The Best Little S'more House in Phoenix, made with marshmallow vodka, chocolate liqueur, melted chocolate, graham cracker crust and topped with flaming marshmallows, is the cocktail version of this fireside favorite. Open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. with food served until 1:00 a.m., and happy hour from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit: www.campsocial.com

Camp Social

6107 N. 7th St.

480-750-0506

Pajama Drive

US Egg is teaming up with Arizona Helping Hands to collect pajamas all month for foster kids.

Please donate a pair of new pajamas at any U.S. Egg location now through June 30th.

For more information and locations, visit: www.useggrestaurant.com and www.facebook.com/USeggBreakfastLunch

For more information on Arizona Helping Hands: http://www.azhelpinghands.org/

Arizona Helping Hands

7850 E Gelding Dr. #500, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Phone: (480) 889-0604

Dave Owens, The Garden Guy

What to grow in the extreme heat

You're probably wondering what the heck do I grow in this heat? Well, there’s lots of things to grow, but some things you might want to think about are watermelons. I plant these guys from seed and transplant. I like to go with transplant, ideally, because you get a much quicker uptake, but you can go with seeds. Your smaller types of peppers-like a chiltepin pepper it works out fantastic. The smaller peppers do much better, as do the tomatoes and the eggplants because they're much quicker varieties that will mature faster and this faster maturity goes a long way to keeping them from that heat stress. Some other ones you might want to try-tatume squash. This one that does very well out here. It's almost like a small apple and it's an excellent plant. You can almost eat it raw and it does fantastic out here in the desert southwest. Thinking of something on the herb side? Well, lemon grass in one I grow. I grow it not only as a cooking type herb but as an ornamental, too. It gets quite bushy and it does well in those well-drained soils. Las but not least, eggplant and okra. These guys do quite well in any type of pot culture as well and right in the ground. Remember you may have to add a lot of lava sand, a little bit of chicken manure, my extreme granules and you're going to be on your wat to growing that summer garden.

Summer Garden Preps

Hey Guys, remember it's really hot out here right now. You have to water deeply and frequently, but you may be letting those gardens go fallow. You're just taking everything out but you’re wondering what am I going to do with these guys? What I want you to do is go out these and mix in some plant maximizer. This is a humate. It works out fantastic in the desert southwest. I want you to spread about a half an inch thick throughout the garden. The other thing- a lot of chicken manure in the garden is ideal. You want to get and stimulate the microbial activity in the garden itself, and by stimulating microbial activity it's going to need a little bit of protection. So, what do you want to do? Go ahead and spread a lot of really good compost, anywhere from 4 to 6 inches on top of the soil and then mixed in well is going to be ideal situation for getting the garden for that fall/winter garden. Finally, I want you to spray it sugar of molasses. Sugar- about 20 lbs. per thousand square feet. Molasses- about half a gallon per thousand square feet. Keep the garden wet. Pretend like it's almost a compost pile and if you that you're going to be ready for that summer garden so you're ready to start in fall. If you have problems with drainage, a little bit of lava sand will go a long way. But remember, a little bit of sugar, plant maximizer, some compost over the soil, keep it a little bit on the damp side and you'll be ready for the fall garden.

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Tuna Tataki Roll & poke with Kona Grill

In honor of opening their 5th Valley location in the Scottsdale Quarter, Kona Grill shows us some of their freshest summer dishes.

Kona Grill is excited to announce the opening of the new location in the Scottsdale Quarter, this Mon. June 12.

Kona Grill boasts the Scratch Kitchen concept where over 40 different sauces are made from scratch daily, ingredients are fresh and hand selected, bartenders create handmade specialty cocktails and more.

Kona Grill caters to their customers offering a variety of specialty menus including vegetarian, gluten free and vegan. They are also happy to customize any dish to a customer’s needs/food intolerances.

This is the 5th location in the Valley and 46th location nationwide.

For more information, visit: www.konagrill.com

New Location

Kona Grill- Scottsdale Quarter

15345 N. Scottsdale Rd., #K-100, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

480-378-8186

