People in their 30s fighting Alzheimer's may unlock clues for everyone else

People in their 30s fighting Alzheimer's may unlock clues for everyone elsePosted: Updated:
Mississippi doctor lets 12-year-old deliver baby brother
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >
Police investigate reports of cupcakes containing bodily fluids brought to school
Police in Connecticut are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >
Police arrest boyfriend in missing Phoenix woman case
Police have arrested the boyfriend of a missing north Phoenix woman in connection to her disappearance.More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
The busiest fire station in the Valley needed a new fire truck but instead of buying one, they built one.More >
Surveillance video released showing wrong-way driver at Sky Harbor
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has released surveillance video showing a wrong-way driver at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport minutes before the driver caused a deadly collision Tuesday night.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
DPS director says wrong-way crashes are social issue
After three fatalities due to wrong-way crashes in the past week, Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, calls this a societal issue.More >
Survivor haunted by wrong-way crash
Michael Moretti survived a wrong-way crash nearly a year ago and the memory still haunts him.More >
Tempe Police release new picture of newborn found in parking lot
The Tempe Police Department released a new picture on Wednesday of the newborn baby girl who was found in a Tempe Food City parking lot on Sunday.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailbox
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailboxMore >
People in their 30s fighting Alzheimer's may unlock clues for everyone elseMore>>
Warning signs of Alzheimer's disease: What to watch for
If you or a loved one is experiencing issues with memory loss and are concerned it could be related to Alzheimer's disease, the Alzheimer's Association has 10 warning signs that help identify symptoms that may need further evaluation.More >
Life With Alzheimer's: Meet the Carmichaels
Ron and Pat Carmichael just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary, but it's not exactly the golden years they'd envisioned. "She went to an afternoon matinee movie with the girls, and we came home that night with Alzheimer's," Ron said. Click/tap here to read and watch the full story >>>More >
Nicole Crites anchors "Good Evening Arizona" weeknights 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on 3TV with Brandon Lee.
Click to learn more about Nicole.
The two- time Emmy award winner has been telling stories about Valley newsmakers and trends for more than a decade. Before joining 3TV's "Good Evening Arizona" team, she was the morning news anchor at KPHO-TV in Phoenix.
Nicole loves meeting new people every day and finding ways to bring context to news unfolding in our community and our world.
A wife and mother of two little ones, Nicole is always exploring Arizona to uncover exciting adventures to share. She grew up in a big family, one of six kids in Tucson.
She graduated from the University of Arizona. Work and early internships took her from Manhattan to Spokane, WA, back to Arizona, where she and her high school sweetheart settled to start a family.
Nicole loves to read and keep busy with community service and crafts, like quilting baby blankets, something her mom taught her in elementary school.Nicole's passion for storytelling and helping others is why she got into journalism.
She won an Emmy for her field anchoring of the deadly Tucson shooting and assignation attempt of then Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and another for her KPHO "Keeping the Promise" series on military struggles and success profiles.
She is an active board member for the nonprofit, Military Assistance Mission, supporting our Arizona military, their families and wounded warriors.
She believes everyone has a story and says the most interesting people sh ha's interviewed weren't the actors or politicians who've been guests on the show over the years, but the "ordinary" people you'd never guess have overcome extreme odds and are doing extraordinary things every day
If you have a story you’d like to share with Nicole, click here to email her.
Family perspective
Caring for somebody with Alzheimer's disease is a family effort -- even if some family members live far away. The Carmichaels' daughter, Chian, writes about this in her blog "Alzheimer's caregiving: Feeling close, living far."
Read Chian's blog
• Banner Alzheimer's Institute
• @BannerAlzheimer's on Facebook
• @BannerAlzheimer on Twitter
• Alzheimer's Prevention Registry
(EndAlzNow.org)
• Alzheimer's Association
• 24/7 Helpline: 1-800-272-3900
• Alzheimer's Navigator
Featured VideoMore>>
Police arrest boyfriend in missing Phoenix woman case
Police have arrested the boyfriend of a missing north Phoenix woman in connection to her disappearance.More >
Frank Lloyd Wright's Phoenix home to be donated
Frank Lloyd Wright's Phoenix home will be donated to Wright's architecture school which was announced today, Wright's 150th birthday.More >
Body cam video released in 2016 shootout with Buckeye police
The Buckeye Police Department made public body camera video from one of its officers during a shootout between police and a suspect.More >
Shelter dog dies after walked home in the heat
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says it’s willing to allow a family to adopt again after they walked their new pit bull home this week in the sweltering heat.More >
Surveillance video released showing wrong-way driver at Sky Harbor
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has released surveillance video showing a wrong-way driver at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport minutes before the driver caused a deadly collision on Tuesday night.More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
When a fire station in Phoenix needed a new truck they took matters into their own hands. (Tuesday, June 6, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Sen. McCain questions Comey
Sen. John McCain says his sometimes confusing line of questions to fired FBI Director James Comey was aimed at getting Comey to say whether he believes President Donald Trump had obstructed justice. The 80-year-old Arizona Republican's performance during the widely-watched Comey hearing lit up social media sites, where many observers posted their confusion or criticism.More >
Woman records wrong-way driver on dash cam
A woman caught part of the wrong-way driver in Tuesday's deadly crash on her dash cam and spoke to Mike Watkiss about it. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
DPS Director says wrong-way crashes are social issue
After three fatalities due to wrong-way crashes in the past week, Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, calls this a societal issue. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
Man speaks about surviving wrong-way crash
A man was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver nearly a year ago and speaks about what it's like to get behind the wheel. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >