Maricopa County K9 to enjoy civilian life with his deputy handler

A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office K9 is retiring after 7 years of service and will now spend his golden years in comfort with his handler.

Vasku, a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois, has worked with his handler, Deputy Trevor Clancy, for four years and has been with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office since 2010.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the transfer of ownership to Deputy Clancy on Wednesday.

"He's going to enjoy that retirement of lying on the couch," Deputy Clancy said. "Now we have to teach him to stay out of the garbage can and not chew the kids' toys."

Vasku is an apprehension and narcotics detection canine and is certified by the National Police Canine Association and the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association.

He has assisted on hundreds of calls for service including SWAT call outs, traffic stops, special investigations as well as apprehending suspects, searching buildings and sniffing out drugs.

Deputy Clancy has been with MCSO since 2007 and has worked with Vasku since 2013. Throughout his career Deputy Clancy has received several Sheriff commendations and has been awarded Deputy of the Quarter.

"I really feel like I'm doing something and there's a purpose to my life that is making a difference in the county and the world at large," Deputy Clancy said.

Deputy Clancy's father and brother are also MCSO deputies, creating a family tradition with the organization, extending to his family's new dog, Vasku.

