Maricopa County K9 to enjoy civilian life with his deputy handler

Maricopa County K9 to enjoy civilian life with his deputy handlerPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
EXCLUSIVE
Police investigate reports of cupcakes containing bodily fluids brought to school
Police investigate reports of cupcakes containing bodily fluids brought to school
Police in Connecticut are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >
Police in Connecticut are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >
Survivor haunted by wrong-way crash
Survivor haunted by wrong-way crash
Michael Moretti survived a wrong-way crash nearly a year ago and the memory still haunts him.More >
Michael Moretti survived a wrong-way crash nearly a year ago and the memory still haunts him.More >
DPS director says wrong-way crashes are social issue
DPS director says wrong-way crashes are social issue
After three fatalities due to wrong-way crashes in the past week, Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, calls this a societal issue.More >
After three fatalities due to wrong-way crashes in the past week, Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, calls this a societal issue.More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
The busiest fire station in the Valley needed a new fire truck but instead of buying one, they built one.More >
The busiest fire station in the Valley needed a new fire truck but instead of buying one, they built one.More >
Tempe Police release new picture of newborn found in parking lot
Tempe Police release new picture of newborn found in parking lot
The Tempe Police Department released a new picture on Wednesday of the newborn baby girl who was found in a Tempe Food City parking lot on Sunday.More >
The Tempe Police Department released a new picture on Wednesday of the newborn baby girl who was found in a Tempe Food City parking lot on Sunday.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Scottsdale PD: 2 men wanted for burglarizing cars, garages
Scottsdale PD: 2 men wanted for burglarizing cars, garages
Police were searching for two men suspected of burglarizing several cars and garages in the north Scottsdale area.More >
Police were searching for two men suspected of burglarizing several cars and garages in the north Scottsdale area.More >
Beer truck crash closes freeway ramp in East Valley
Beer truck crash closes freeway ramp in East Valley
The eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to the southbound Loop 101 was closed for several hours after a truck hauling beer flipped on its side, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.More >
The eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to the southbound Loop 101 was closed for several hours after a truck hauling beer flipped on its side, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.More >
A snake in the toilet is a terrible way to start the day
A snake in the toilet is a terrible way to start the day
Sometimes, you’re out of coffee. That’s a bad way to start the day. Sometimes, you are late to work. That’s a worse way to start the day. Sometimes, you find a snake in your toilet. That’s the absolute worst!More >
Sometimes, you’re out of coffee. That’s a bad way to start the day. Sometimes, you are late to work. That’s a worse way to start the day. Sometimes, you find a snake in your toilet. That’s the absolute worst!More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailbox
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailbox
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailboxMore >
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailboxMore >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Woman records wrong-way driver on dash cam
Woman records wrong-way driver on dash cam
A woman caught part of the wrong-way driver in Tuesday's deadly crash on her dash cam and spoke to Mike Watkiss about it. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
DPS Director says wrong-way crashes are social issue
DPS Director says wrong-way crashes are social issue
After three fatalities due to wrong-way crashes in the past week, Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, calls this a societal issue. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
Man speaks about surviving wrong-way crash
Man speaks about surviving wrong-way crash
A man was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver nearly a year ago and speaks about what it's like to get behind the wheel. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
When a fire station in Phoenix needed a new truck they took matters into their own hands. (Tuesday, June 6, 2017)More >
Woman hit and killed by car in Phoenix
Woman hit and killed by car in Phoenix
A woman was killed Tuesday night when she tried to cross a busy street without using a crosswalk. Full story: http://bit.ly/2r2h0MkMore >
A woman was killed Tuesday night when she tried to cross a busy street without using a crosswalk. Full story: http://bit.ly/2r2h0MkMore >
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailbox
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailbox
There is no such thing as a free check and depositing a random check from the mail could have consequences. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >