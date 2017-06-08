Maricopa County deputy involved in crash

By News Staff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Maricopa County Sherirff's deputy was t-boned by a driver who ran a red light Wednesday night.

According to officers on scene, a woman driving southbound ran a red light at the intersection of 99th Avenue and Thomas Road around 11 p.m.

Her vehicle t-boned the driver's side of an MCSO vehicle that was traveling eastbound. The patrol car ended up in a nearby canal.

The deputy is going to be okay, officers said he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. Officers said she did not appear to be drunk, but they thought she was distracted while driving.

There is no information on the charges the woman may face.

