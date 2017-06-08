10-year-old alerts family to house fire in El Mirage

A 10-year-old girl was able to alert her grandfather of a house fire in their home just in time to get everyone out safely.

According to El Mirage Fire Department, the fire started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at a house near 5th Avenue and Cinnabar in El Mirage.

No one was injured in the fire, but firefighters said about 20 percent of the house was damaged. 11 people live in the home and four additional people were at the house visiting.

Smoke damage and shut off electricity is forcing the family to stay elsewhere. The Red Cross is assisting the family. 

El Mirage fire crews said smoke detectors were in the home but were not functional. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

