Speak of the Devils Podcast: State of the Sun Devil Union

Survivor haunted by wrong-way crash
Michael Moretti survived a wrong-way crash nearly a year ago and the memory still haunts him.More >
Woman hit and killed by car in Phoenix
A woman was killed Tuesday night when she tried to cross a busy street without using a crosswalk.More >
A snake in the toilet is a terrible way to start the day
Sometimes, you’re out of coffee. That’s a bad way to start the day. Sometimes, you are late to work. That’s a worse way to start the day. Sometimes, you find a snake in your toilet. That’s the absolute worst!More >
Beer truck crash closes freeway ramp in East Valley
The eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to the southbound Loop 101 was closed for several hours after a truck hauling beer flipped on its side, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.More >
Tempe Police release new picture of newborn found in parking lot
The Tempe Police Department released a new picture on Wednesday of the newborn baby girl who was found in a Tempe Food City parking lot on Sunday.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Witness sees wrong-way driver before fatal crash
A Valley woman said she saw a driver going the wrong-way before causing a deadly crash at the Mini-Stack on Tuesday night.More >
DPS director says wrong-way crashes are social issue
After three fatalities due to wrong-way crashes in the past week, Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, calls this a societal issue.More >
Terminally ill cancer patient arrested after plotting to kill 3 doctors
A terminally ill cancer patient has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after he traveled more than 200 miles to kill three doctors who had treated him.More >
DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack
Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire.More >
Woman records wrong-way driver on dash cam
A woman caught part of the wrong-way driver in Tuesday's deadly crash on her dash cam and spoke to Mike Watkiss about it. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
Woman hit and killed by car in Phoenix
A woman was killed Tuesday night when she tried to cross a busy street without using a crosswalk. Full story: http://bit.ly/2r2h0MkMore >
Beer truck crash closes freeway ramp in East Valley
The eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to the southbound Loop 101 is closed after a truck hauling beer flipped on its side, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.More >
DPS Director says wrong-way crashes are social issue
After three fatalities due to wrong-way crashes in the past week, Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, calls this a societal issue. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
Man speaks about surviving wrong-way crash
A man was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver nearly a year ago and speaks about what it's like to get behind the wheel. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
Man flips car into dry canal, hospitalized
A man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his car into a dry canal in Phoenix on Wednesday night, firefighters said. (June 7, 2017)More >