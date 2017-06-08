Speak of the Devils Podcast: State of the Sun Devil Union

There's no getting around it. It was a bad year for ASU's three biggest sports. But was it simply a bad year...or the start of a new trend? How worried should fans be?

To get answers, we dig deep in a special State of the Sun Devil Union episode. We go in-depth on Sun Devil football, men's basketball, and baseball with those closest to each program.

Football (4:40) - We are first joined by Arizona Sports' Vince Marotta to get his insightful takes on how Todd Graham can right the ship...and save his job. We then discuss why ASU has struggled in recent years, what they must do to return to winning football, and how confident fans should be in 2017.

Basketball (50:44) - Former ASU point guard and current radio analyst Kyle Dodd joins us to share his thoughts on the state of men's hoops. How close are the Devils to going dancing? Does Bobby Hurley have the program on the right track? What about all those transfers?

Baseball (1:25:16) - Perhaps no one has greater insight on ASU baseball than The Arizona Republic's Jeff Metcalfe, who has covered the team for years. He shares his expert insight on the worst season in program history, Tracy Smith's job security, and if a return to form is coming in 2018.

Paola Boivin (2:10:52) - Perhaps the most respected voice in Valley sports media, Paola has spent over 20 award-winning years covering local sports for The Arizona Republic. She provides excellent perspective on ASU's struggles, as well as why fans should feel optimistic about the future.

Fan Feedback (2:25:58) - It's been a tough year on the fans, so we gathered your feedback..and your hot take voicemails.

