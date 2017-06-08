How watermarks on your printer or copier could be spilling your secrets

Hidden watermarks, or tracking dots, are not unique to classified documents: they could be on every page you print at home or work. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Hidden watermarks, or tracking dots, are not unique to classified documents: they could be on every page you print at home or work. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Many security researchers believe hidden watermarks on a classified report helped the FBI track down and arrest the government contractor accused of leaking it.

But these hidden watermarks, or tracking dots, are not unique to classified documents: they could be on every page you print at home or work.

Reality Leigh Winner is accused of printing out a top secret report detailing election-related Russian hacking efforts and mailing the document to a news agency. The document was published by The Intercept.

Several security researchers have pointed out the classified report posted by The Intercept has visible watermarks – yellow dots -- that contain tracking information identifying the date and time the document was printed, along with the exact printer model.

This post identifies exactly how to spot and analyze the watermarks: click here. Court documents filed in Winner's case do not explicitly say the FBI used this method and federal investigators have declined to comment on it.

Many color laser printers and copiers add watermarks to every printed page, said Ken Colburn of Data Doctors, but the exact number of printers and copiers that do so is unclear. The Electronic Frontier Foundation has a partial list.

Companies started introducing watermarks in the 90s as a way to help prosecutors track counterfeiters, Colburn said.

“It's generally the color printers that are higher level, laser, because they're capable of creating very hard to distinguish counterfeit money,” he said.

Colburn said graphics programs that can zoom in on a printed image make it easy to spot the watermarks. He demonstrated that it’s also possible to spot the yellow dots using a magnifying glass and a blue light. Blue light makes the light yellow marks appear darker.

Modern copy machines have a separate security concern – one that Colburn considers even more serious than the watermarks.

“If you have a copier that's made in the last 10 or 15 years, there's a very high likelihood that is has a hard drive on it,” he said.

The hard drive stores every image that’s been scanned. That means copiers can be loaded with secrets. In 2010, CBS 5 reviewed four copier hard drives and found sensitive payroll data from a Scottsdale restaurant: everything from names and social security numbers to copies of traveler’s checks.

“If you don't take the time to wipe that drive you're potentially handing somebody a lot of information about you or your organization you probably wouldn't want in those hands,” Colburn said.

