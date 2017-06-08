'TC Bandit' sentenced to 18 years for several armed robberies

The "TC Bandit" was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for multiple armed robberies. (Source: FBI)

The "TC Bandit" was sentenced to over 18 years in federal prison for 15 robberies that spanned from May 2015 to January 2016, according to the FBI.

David Palacios, 57, aka the "TC Bandit", was charged with one count of armed bank robbery and one count of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence for a January 2, 2016, robbery at the U.S. Bank located in a Fry's Grocery Store.

As per his plea agreement, Palacios took responsibility for an additional five bank robberies and nine Hobbs Act robberies (robberies of grocery stores and banks within grocery stores), the FBI said.

His list of robberies include:

May 24, 2015, Fry's Grocery Store, 3511 W. Peoria Avenue Phoenix (Hobbs Act robbery)

May 31, 2015, Fry’s Grocery Store, 6601 W. Indian School Phoenix (Hobbs Act robbery)

June 6, 2015, Fry’s Grocery Store, 7455 West Cactus Road Peoria, AZ (Hobbs Act robbery)

June 27, 2015, Arizona Federal Credit Union, 5505 W. Bell Road Glendale, AZ (Armed Bank Robbery)

July 3, 2015, Fry’s Grocery Store, 3421 W. Thunderbird Road, Phoenix, AZ(Hobbs Act robbery)

July 18, 2015, Fry’s Grocery Store, 9245 W. Union Hills Drive, Peoria, AZ(Hobbs Act robbery)

August 8, 2015, 1st Convenience Bank, 3223 W. Indian School Rd,. Phoenix, AZ (Armed Bank Robbery)

August 31, 2015, Safeway, 810 East Glendale Ave., Phoenix, AZ (2 Hobbs Act robberies)

September 19, 2015, Fry’s Grocery Store, 5116 W. Olive Avenue, Glendale, AZ (Hobbs Act robbery)

October 3, 2015, Academy Bank, 5605 W. Northern Ave., Glendale, AZ (Armed Bank Robbery)

October 24, 2015, Desert Schools Federal Credit Union, 7975 W. Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ (Armed Bank Robbery)

December 12, 2015, Desert Schools Federal Credit Union, 5250 W. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ (Armed Bank Robbery)

December 19, 2015, Safeway, 4811 North 83rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ (Attempted Hobbs Act Robbery)

December 27, 2015, Fry’s Grocery Store, 7455 W. Cactus Rd. (Hobbs Act Robbery)

Glendale Police Department, Peoria Police Department, and the Phoenix Police Department were heavily involved in the investigation and instrumental to the success of the case, according to the FBI

