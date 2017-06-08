'Wizard of Oz' comes to Phoenix

The Herberger Theater Center is hosting "The Wizard of Oz" from June 9 to 25. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Herberger Theater Center is hosting "The Wizard of Oz" from June 9 to 25.

The production is put on by the Valley Youth Theatre.

AZ Family got a close up look behind the scenes of the cast and crew preparing for the premiere.

For more information, check out these sites: https://www.herbergertheater.org/calendar/the-wizard-of-oz/ and http://www.vyt.com

