9-year-old in Ireland pens Scottsdale library to return old book

A 9-year-old girl wrote to Scottsdale Public Library to return an old book. (Source: City of Scottsdale)

A 9-year-old girl in Galway, Ireland wrote a letter to Scottsdale Public Library hoping to return an old library book.

Apparently, her grandmother got the book from a second-hand shop before giving her the book.

After the girl read the book, she saw it belonged to the Scottsdale Public Library and reached out to return the book.

Here is the full letter from the City of Scottsdale's Twitter account:

Dear Sir/Madame, my name is Cathy. I live in Galway, Ireland. A few weeks ago my grandmother gave me a book she bought in Tulamore, a second hand shop. After I read the book (it was really good) I noticed on the top of the book it said Scottsdale Public Library. So I would like to return the book. I am very sorry of it's loss. I am just wondering how long it has been missing and how it came to Ireland. your's Cathy aged 9

We received this lovely letter from a 9-year-old girl in #Galway, #Ireland. She wanted to return an old library book.@ScottsdaleReads pic.twitter.com/7Wt9fgCFnk — City of Scottsdale (@scottsdaleazgov) June 7, 2017

