Man flips car into dry canal, hospitalized

A man flipped his car into a canal and was seriously hurt. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

A man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his car into a dry canal in Phoenix on Wednesday night, firefighters said.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the area of 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road, which is just north of Dunlap Avenue.

The man flipped his car into the canal and the car landed on its roof. The victim was able to get out of the car safely.

He was driven to the hospital in stable but serious condition, fire crews said.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

