Burglar goes through roof to break into Ahwatukee restaurant

A Mission: Impossible-style break-in has left the owners of a family restaurant in Ahwatukee stunned.

"When we later found out how they actually get access to the property, we were so surprised because we've never heard of someone coming in that way," said Brandon Tjhang.

His family owns Arroy Thai at Ray Road and 48th Street in Ahwatukee. He says it wasn't until they walked inside the restaurant Tuesday morning that they pieced it all together.

"Apparently, they actually climbed the roof and then opened the AC unit and slide off the vent," he said.

The crook climbed down a narrow air conditioning vent, then crashed through the ceiling tiles and got to work, stealing money from the registers, an iPad and some tools.

After clearing out the front of the place, the burglar made their way into the kitchen where it appears they tried to get into the business next door, a Verizon Wireless store, by once again going through the roof.

Tjhang thinks that must have proved to be too much trouble though because it appears they found another way in and that was through the employee bathroom wall.

"After they rip up the whole thing here, they went to Verizon and I don't know what actually they're missing over there," said Tjhang.

That tripped the Verizon store's alarm and sent the thief running but they may have been caught on Verizon's security cameras.

Phoenix police are investigating.

Tjhang doesn't have cameras but he plans to add them in the near future.

The restaurant meantime has been closed since Tuesday. All told they will be out several thousand dollars but Tjhang is hoping they can get everything cleaned up and fixed in time to reopen on Friday.

