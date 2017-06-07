Witness sees wrong-way driver before fatal crash

Teague pulled over far to the right and the driver in the red sedan whizzed by. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley woman said she saw a driver going the wrong-way before causing a deadly crash at the Mini-Stack on Tuesday night.

Sara Teague said she had just gotten off work and was headed home in Chandler. Her dashboard camera caught an image of the wrong-way driver on the Interstate 10 HOV ramp.

Teague pulled over far to the right and the driver in the red sedan whizzed by. Just yards behind her car, the driver slammed into a white sedan, killing both drivers.

"If I had left work seconds later that could have been me," Teague said.

The driver of the white sedan was later identified as 54-year-old Young Lee of Phoenix.

"I got really emotional. I mean that could have been anyone, someone I knew, I mean those families, they lost people. They don't get to go home," Teague said.

A third driver was involved but only had minor injuries.

After witnessing what happened, Teague is now among what certainly seems to be among a growing chorus of people who say something needs to be done.

