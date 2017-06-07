Scottsdale PD: 2 men wanted for burglarizing cars, garages

The white Toyota Tacoma the suspects were allegedly seen traveling in, police said. (Source: Scottsdale Police Department)

Police were searching for two men suspected of burglarizing several cars and garages in the north Scottsdale area.

The men allegedly committed the burglaries on March 19 between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to a news release from the Scottsdale Police Department.

The two men allegedly stole wallets, credit cards, golf clubs and other items. The suspects then drove to a SuperPumper gas station in the 15000 block of N. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and dropped two credit cards belonging to two different people, according to the news release.

The first suspect was described as a white man in his mid-to-late 20s. He had a thin build, brown hair and multiple tattoos on his arms and chest. He was wearing a black tank top that said "LRG" on the front, jeans and a red hat, according to the news release.

The second suspect was described as white man in his late 20s to 30s. He had a thin build and was balding with short brown hair. He was wearing a gray LA Dodgers t-shirt and shorts. The suspects were last seen driving a white Toyota Tacoma standard cab pickup truck, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. To leave an anonymous tip, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit www.silentwitness.org.

