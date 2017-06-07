Nearly 100 people signed up for Phoenix's Virtual Block Watch

Anyone who signs up will have their cameras included in a precinct-wide map which detectives can access quickly making this a big time saver. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's been more than three months since the Phoenix Police Department launched a pilot program that takes a community block watch program digital and officers are hoping to get more people involved.

So far, nearly 100 people have signed up for the department's Virtual Block Watch program. That number includes both homes and businesses.

The program allows residents and businesses in the community to register their surveillance systems or their closed circuit television cameras with the Phoenix Police Department.

If a crime occurs in their area, detectives can tap the database and reach out to see if any of the cameras captured it.

Detectives are not able to tap in directly to a camera's live feed. Police said the only way they can see any video that may have been captured is if the registrant allows them to.

Right now, it's only available in the Maryvale Estrella Mountain Precinct.

Police said officers are already using the program for investigations and the video evidence makes a huge difference.

People can register here: https://www.phoenix.gov/police/virtualblockwatch.

Phoenix is just the latest Valley city utilizing the uptick in civilian security cameras to help solve crimes. Peoria and MCSO in Queen Creek have similar programs.

