PCSO: Bank robbery suspect wanted in San Tan Valley

A Wells Fargo near 1700 W. Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley was robbed Wednesday afternoon, according to Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 12:30 p.m., a male in his 40s walked into Wells Fargo and presented a note demanding money, PCSO said.

The suspect was wearing a gray t-shirt, tan shorts, and a baseball cap.

If anyone has information on the suspect, please call Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.

