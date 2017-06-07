18-year-old Chandler golfer qualifies for U.S. Open

“I'm going to go in there and try to win it," Anderson said.

Mason Andersen is only 18 years old but he qualified for the U.S. Open in Wisconsin. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Mason Andersen was in the zone.

“There’s really no way to describe it,” said Andersen, an 18-year-old from Chandler. “Yeah, in that moment, I was in the zone. That was probably the greatest round of golf I’ve ever played in my life.”

Yes, Andersen was good. U.S. Open good.

Firing rounds of 64 and 70 Monday, Andersen posted a top-6 finish at Newport Beach Country Club to qualify for the 117th U.S. Open at Erin Falls next week in Erin, Wisconsin.

“I've thought about it for the past four or five years of my life,” said Andersen, who recently graduated from Hamilton High School. “The U.S. Open, a major championship. I don't know what to expect. I know I'm going to be nervous but I'm going to do my thing. I know how to play golf. I know what I'm doing so I'll just go over there and do my thing.”

Anderson will attend ASU next fall on a golf scholarship. He’s hoping to play a practice round next week with former Sun Devil All-American Jon Rahm. He’s also hoping just to meet one of his idols, 2015 U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth.

"Jordan Spieth, it's going to be pretty cool,” said Anderson. “I’m definitely going to walk up to him and say hi. He's only a couple of years older than me. Everything that he's achieved, how much TV time he's gotten over the past couple of years, it's going to be pretty crazy.”

From the courses of the East Valley to the U.S. Open, Andersen’s ascent in the game of golf has been remarkable. He first picked up a club just six years ago but quickly the then-11-year-old found himself immersed in the game.

"I remember begging my dad to take me to the golf course and that went on for about two years,” said Andersen. "And then it became four hours of practice a day. I just loved it. There's something about hitting a good golf shot at doing something what you want to do with the tiny white ball in a club. There's just something about that that makes the game so great.”

It’s been a whirlwind few days for Andersen since qualifying. He’s been fielding calls from apparel companies hoping he’ll don their golf wear. He’s been frantically trying to figure out how many friends and family members can make the trip with him to Wisconsin. He also has a little golf on his mind as he prepares to play in front of the biggest galleries of his young career.

“There's going to be a lot of people, I know that,” said Andersen. “And there's going to be a lot of people watching too. Like I said, I'm going to be nervous. I want to try to stay as calm as I can on the on the outside. That's the key. Mentally, I think it's more important to prefer myself mentally then technically for this tournament because it is a totally different atmosphere that I'm used to. It's going to be an experience that I remember the rest of my life.”

The last amateur to win the U.S. Open was John Goodman in 1933 but don’t think winning hasn’t crossed Andersen’s mind.

“That's the goal for everybody there, right?” said Anderson. “I'm going to go in there and try to win it. I'm just going to play the best I can and see what happens.”

