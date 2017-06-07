Carson Palmer is in the twilight of his career and hoping to get a ring. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

2017 could be a career defining season for Carson Palmer.

The Cardinals quarterback is closing in on the top 10 all-time in career yards, touchdowns, attempts and completions.

“Statistically, if you put a ring on his finger, he probably has a chance to be talked about for the Hall of Fame,” said Cardinals Head Coach Bruce Arians.

The Cardinals coach is known to make bold declarations. Wednesday’s comment seemed to be a subtle message to his quarterback, after a disappointing 7-8-1 record in 2016.

“You’re only as good as your record at the quarterback position,” said Palmer. “When you get to February, you’re just mentally and physically shot. That fatigue hangs around for a little bit longer. Right now, I’ve got a ton of work to do this summer and am really looking forward to that work.”

A reduced practice load has fueled talk of Palmer being in the twilight of his career. Palmer doesn’t practice on Wednesdays during the season and Arians limited his reps in OTAs. Still, there’s a long list of quarterbacks who have found success in their upper 30s.

“Last year’s Super Bowl-winning quarterback was in his 16th, 17th, 18th season,” said Palmer. “John Elway won two at the end. I think everybody to their late 30s and feels some losses in some areas. I think it’s easier to play the quarterback position later in your career because it’s all about repetition and experience.”

So what would hoisting a championship trophy mean to Palmer?

“I think about it a lot,” said Palmer. “It’s not going to define me as a man. I’m not going to live the rest of my life defined by what I did playing football. I want to live the rest of my life with the type of man, husband, father, son, all those things. There’s no doubt I’d love to have a Super Bowl ring."

Palmer turns 38 in December.

