Last tent in Tent City torn down

Crews tore down the last tent standing in the jail on Wednesday morning. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office hit a milestone in its dismantling of Tent City on Wednesday.

Crews tore down the last tent standing in the jail in the morning. Workers have been taking down the tents for the past two weeks.

Hundreds of inmates have already been relocated.

During his campaign, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he planned to reevaluate the controversial outside jail and last month he announced he would shut down Tent City.

Penzone said it will save about $4.5 million.

MCSO still hasn't said what they will do with the space near 31st Avenue and Durango Street. However, one possible plan is to turn the area into a place where inmates would work with shelter animals in an effort to teach inmates compassion and discourage them from committing future crimes.

Penzone is looking for private funding to convert the Tent City site.

Workers are dismantling the last tent standing at Tent City today. pic.twitter.com/5cdY11XxXn — Maricopa Sheriff (@MaricopaSheriff) June 7, 2017

