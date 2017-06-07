Twins return to Mesa hospital that saved their lives

Isha and Diya Goel accompanied by their mother Sunayna Goel visit the NICU at Cardon Children's Medical Center. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Seven years after their birth, twins Isha and Diya Goel returned to the neonatal intensive care unit at Cardon Children's Medical Center on Wednesday to give back and give hope to families in the NICU.

The girls were 25 weeks old when they were born at 1 pound and 12 ounces each. They stayed in the NICU for 73 days before they were healthy enough to go home.

"Everything that could have have gone wrong went wrong, but we got lucky because everything that could have gone right from there went right," said mother Sunayna Goel.

The Goel twin's seventh birthday is a landmark after five years of doctor visits and physical therapy, said Goel. They now participate in tennis, girl scouts, gymnastics and are learning a second language.

The twins expressed interest in their stay at the care center when their mother shared photos of their birth at 6 years old.

Their interest in the NICU was spurred by their mother who had an emotional attachment to the center.

"I wanted to give back to my NICU family and tell them that this is a family," Goel said. "You are not alone in this."

Goel recounted that her happiest moment in the NICU during her stay was when she visited her 1-month-old babies and they were dressed in "beautiful little outfits."

On their seventh birthday, the Goel twins delivered 33 premature outfits, 40 blankets and 70 hats to Cardon Children's Medical Center. Additionally, they also donated past birthday presents to the hospital's toy closet.

"I want them to be humble and be grateful for what they have and be able to give back," Goel said. "What goes around, comes around."

New mother Amber said the visit gave her hope for her premature baby's, Mason, future.

"He is a fighter like they were," said Amber. "We have a lot to look forward to."

The visit was well received by the nursing staff that cared for the twins years ago.

"We're happy to see them and they look like they are thriving," said nurse Melissa Rothlisberger. "This is a gift to us to get to see the fruits of our labor."

