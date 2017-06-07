2 suspects wanted for several Phoenix cell phone store armed robberies

The second suspect, a 20 to 30-year-old man, related to a string of cell phone store armed robberies. (Source: Silent Witness)

The 20 to 25-year-old suspect linked to the May 8 armed robbery. (Source: Silent Witness)

Silent Witness is asking for the public's assistance in locating two suspects that have committed several armed robberies of Phoenix cell phone stores since January.

One of the suspects, a 20 to 25-year-old Hispanic male robbed a Phoenix MetroPCS on May 8, according to Silent Witness.

The suspect, wearing an Arizona Cardinals jersey, entered the store acting like a customer.

Once the MetroPCS employee went into the back room and opened the safe to retrieve a cell phone, the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and entered the room, Silent Witness said.

The suspect cleared the safe of the cell phones, took cash from the register and fled on foot.

The other suspect in connection to some of these robberies is a 20 to 30-year-old male, Silent Witness said.

If anyone has information on these suspects or the crimes is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or silentwitness.org.

List of armed robberies include:

January 5, 5:00 p.m. at 3750 W. McDowell Road.

February 16, 8:30 p.m. at 5848 W. Thomas Road.

March 28, 5:45 p.m. at 4337 W Indian School Road.

April 7, 11:00 a.m. at 3750 W. McDowell Road.

May 8, 12:15 p.m. at 4624 W. Thomas Road.

