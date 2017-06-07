Exploding hairspray can rips hole through Mesa woman's trash bin

Duke wasn’t standing nearby when it exploded, but she wonders what could have happened if she were. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Something many of us have in our bathrooms recently exploded at a Mesa woman’s house.

“It was a big bang, it sounded like something fell," said Duke.

The sound was likely caused by the flying can punching a hole in the lid, and ricocheting off her home’s metal gutter above.

“How does that do that?” asked Duke.

“I think if it hit in the right angle, besides hitting your eye or breaking your nose, it probably could knock you out,” she said.

Duke says thankfully this happened in an outdoor trash can, rather than in her car, where it could have done much more damage.

“Cars get just as hot, probably warmer,” said Duke.

“I never read my bottle labels. I know that common sense tells you that you’re not going to put it in extreme heat. This is just throwing your garbage away. Nobody thinks of it. But being in Arizona this time of year, you need to start thinking about these things. Because obviously, it does happen,” said Duke.

