Exploding hairspray can rips hole through Mesa woman's trash bin

Exploding hairspray can rips hole through Mesa woman's trash binPosted: Updated:
DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack
Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire.More >
Heat may have caused woman's car window to shatter
One Valley woman said the extreme heat shattered her car's windshield while she was driving.More >
Rescued baby otter finally named
The baby otter that was found abandoned in an East Valley canal in April finally has a name.More >
Beer truck crash closes freeway ramp in East Valley
The eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to the southbound Loop 101 was closed for several hours after a truck hauling beer flipped on its side, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.More >
2-year-old girl dies after suspected tick bite, family says
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Woman hit and killed by car in Phoenix
A woman was killed Tuesday night when she tried to cross a busy street without using a crosswalk.More >
House Democrat plans to begin impeachment proceedings
The day before former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Congress about his interactions with President Donald Trump regarding his probe of Russia's interference in the 2016 campaign, a House Democrat plans to draft...
A snake in the toilet is a terrible way to start the day
Sometimes, you’re out of coffee. That’s a bad way to start the day. Sometimes, you are late to work. That’s a worse way to start the day. Sometimes, you find a snake in your toilet. That’s the absolute worst!More >
Mother defends decision allowing snake to bite baby
A Florida mother is defending her controversial decision to allow a snake to bite her 1-year-old daughter.More >
Exploding hairspray can rips hole through Mesa woman's trash bin
An empty aerosol can act like a rocket when it overheated and shot through the top of a Jan Duke’s garbage can.More >
911 call released in abandoned newborn case: 'She's beautiful'
The Tempe Police Department released on Wednesday the 911 call made after a passerby found an abandoned newborn girl at the parking lot outside of a Food City in Tempe.More >
Jaime's Local Love: Overthrow Clothing
Overthrow is an outdoor lifestyle apparel brand based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Overthrow began selling its first run of t-shirts at local music shows and at house parties and has grown vastly since.More >
DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack
Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to the Department of Public Safety.More >
Woman hit and killed by car in Phoenix
A woman was killed Tuesday night when she tried to cross a busy street without using a crosswalk. Full story: http://bit.ly/2r2h0MkMore >
Mom defends decision to have snake bite baby
GEORGIA POLK COUNTY SNAKE GAS STATION
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
When a fire station in Phoenix needed a new truck they took matters into their own hands. (Tuesday, June 6, 2017)More >