911 call released in abandoned newborn case: 'She's beautiful'

Tempe Police released a flyer asking for more information about the newborn. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The baby was wrapped in a blanket and inside a backpack in a shopping cart. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Tempe Police Department released on Wednesday the 911 call made after a passerby found an abandoned newborn girl. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/Tempe Police Department)

The Tempe Police Department released on Wednesday the 911 call made after a passerby found an abandoned newborn girl at the parking lot outside of a Food City in Tempe.

The caller is calm while talking to the operator on Sunday and said how "beautiful" the baby was when asked if the baby was hurt.

[RELATED: Tempe Police release new picture of newborn found in parking lot]

The baby was wrapped in a blanket and inside a backpack in a shopping cart in the parking lot on Apache Boulevard, just west of McClintock Drive inside a Jonas Brothers backpack

The passerby who found the baby around 7:45 p.m. in the parking lot notified the store manager, who in turn called the police.

Later in the 911 call, the fire department got on the line and told the manager to make the girl cry to make sure she was breathing. He flicked the girl's feet and she successfully cried.

"This is so sad," the caller said.

Police say it was 103 degrees when the baby was found. She was taken to the hospital and is currently in good health.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Newborn baby girl found abandoned in Tempe parking lot]

New pictures of the girl were released on Wednesday.

Officers are still trying to identify the baby and why she was left in the shopping cart. She still had her umbilical cord attached and it appeared she was born that day.

The girl was abandoned just feet away from a fire station. All fire departments and hospitals in Arizona are considered "Safe Havens." Under state law, parents who surrender an unharmed newborn within 72 hours of birth to a Safe Haven provider will not face criminal charges.

Anyone with information about her identity is encouraged to contact the police at 480-350-8311.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.