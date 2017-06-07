Meth found inside Pop Tart box during Yavapai County traffic stop

Edger Rivera-Prieto blurted expletives as deputies found the drugs concealed in the Pop Tart box. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff''s Office)

Five pounds of methamphetamine in a Pop Tart box were uncovered during a routine traffic stop last Wednesday.

A Yavapai County Sheriff Office deputy stopped a green 2006 GMC on Interstate 17 near Highway 169 that was speeding and swerving over the fog line last Wednesday.

The occupants Eduardo Villalobos-Pizarro, 35, and his passenger Edger Rivera-Prieto, 39, exhibited unusual levels of nervousness when questioned.

Their stories also conflicted with one another.

The deputy's search of the vehicle revealed one pound of methamphetamine concealed in a black plastic bundle on the back floorboard and another five pounds of packaged methamphetamine found inside a Pop Tar box.

Rivera and Villalobos were booked on charges including transportation-sale of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

