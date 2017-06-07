Surprise police: Woman's death investigated as homicide

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Mike Schmidt, 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: Mike Schmidt, 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: Mike Schmidt, 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: Mike Schmidt, 3TV/CBS 5)
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Police in Surprise say the death of a woman whose body was found in a home is being investigated as a homicide.

The death was reported early Tuesday morning at a home near 178th Avenue and Caribbean Lane.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide until the official determination on the cause of death is confirmed by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's autopsy and report. 

Police were assisted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety's forensics unit during the initial investigation.

[RELATED: Police investigating discovery of body inside Surprise home]

According to Surprise Police Sgt. Tim Klarkowski, police were called to the home just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a woman who was dead.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also assisted in the investigation with providing Arabic translators. 

Klarkowski says that the woman has been identified by Surprise police. The woman's identity will be released after all family members have been notified. 

[MAP: 178th Avenue and Caribbean Lane]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • 911 call released in abandoned newborn case: 'She's beautiful'

    911 call released in abandoned newborn case: 'She's beautiful'

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:36:16 GMT
    The Tempe Police Department released on Wednesday the 911 call made after a passerby found an abandoned newborn girl. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/Tempe Police Department)The Tempe Police Department released on Wednesday the 911 call made after a passerby found an abandoned newborn girl. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/Tempe Police Department)

    The Tempe Police Department released on Wednesday the 911 call made after a passerby found an abandoned newborn girl at the parking lot outside of a Food City in Tempe. 

    More >

    The Tempe Police Department released on Wednesday the 911 call made after a passerby found an abandoned newborn girl at the parking lot outside of a Food City in Tempe. 

    More >

  • Jaime's Local Love: Overthrow Clothing

    Jaime's Local Love: Overthrow Clothing

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:35:34 GMT
    Overthrow is an outdoor lifestyle apparel brand based out of Phoenix, Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Overthrow is an outdoor lifestyle apparel brand based out of Phoenix, Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Overthrow is an outdoor lifestyle apparel brand based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Overthrow began selling its first run of t-shirts at local music shows and at house parties and has grown vastly since.

    More >

    Overthrow is an outdoor lifestyle apparel brand based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Overthrow began selling its first run of t-shirts at local music shows and at house parties and has grown vastly since.

    More >

  • Crash causes gas leak in Glendale

    Crash causes gas leak in Glendale

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-06-07 20:08:03 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    An SUV crashed into a main gas line in Glendale early Wednesday morning causing a leak.

    More >

    An SUV crashed into a main gas line in Glendale early Wednesday morning causing a leak.

    More >
    •   