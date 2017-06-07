Surprise police: Woman's death investigated as homicide

Police in Surprise say the death of a woman whose body was found in a home is being investigated as a homicide.

The death was reported early Tuesday morning at a home near 178th Avenue and Caribbean Lane.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide until the official determination on the cause of death is confirmed by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's autopsy and report.

Police were assisted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety's forensics unit during the initial investigation.

According to Surprise Police Sgt. Tim Klarkowski, police were called to the home just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a woman who was dead.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also assisted in the investigation with providing Arabic translators.

Klarkowski says that the woman has been identified by Surprise police. The woman's identity will be released after all family members have been notified.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

