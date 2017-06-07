Beer truck crash closes freeway ramp in East Valley

The eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to the southbound Loop 101 is closed after a truck hauling beer flipped on its side, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the single-vehicle crash happened just after 10 a.m. when the driver of the truck lost control on the transition ramp. The truck rolled on its side, spilling the load of beer.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and the injuries were not life-threatening.

Expect the ramp closed to be closed during the investigation and cleanup.

Update: US 60 EB ramp to L-101 SB is closed for a crashed semi that spilled its load of beer. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/YMTIFoFtMT — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 7, 2017

