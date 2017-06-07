Tempe Police release new picture of newborn found in parking lot

Tempe Police release new picture of newborn found in parking lotPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack
DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack
Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire.More >
Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire.More >
Heat may have caused woman's car window to shatter
Heat may have caused woman's car window to shatter
One Valley woman said the extreme heat shattered her car's windshield while she was driving.More >
One Valley woman said the extreme heat shattered her car's windshield while she was driving.More >
Rescued baby otter finally named
Rescued baby otter finally named
The baby otter that was found abandoned in an East Valley canal in April finally has a name.More >
The baby otter that was found abandoned in an East Valley canal in April finally has a name.More >
2-year-old girl dies after suspected tick bite, family says
2-year-old girl dies after suspected tick bite, family says
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
House Democrat plans to begin impeachment proceedings
House Democrat plans to begin impeachment proceedingsThe day before former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Congress about his interactions with President Donald Trump regarding his probe of Russia's interference in the 2016 campaign, a House Democrat plans...More >The day before former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Congress about his interactions with President Donald Trump regarding his probe of Russia's interference in the 2016 campaign, a House Democrat plans to draft...More >
Mayor Stanton calls for name change of Confederate general street
Mayor Stanton calls for name change of Confederate general street
Mayor Greg Stanton is now jumping into the Confederate controversy. On Tuesday, the Phoenix mayor announced plans to rename a street that is named after a Confederate general.More >
Mayor Greg Stanton is now jumping into the Confederate controversy. On Tuesday, the Phoenix mayor announced plans to rename a street that is named after a Confederate general.More >
Mother defends decision allowing snake to bite baby
Mother defends decision allowing snake to bite baby
A Florida mother is defending her controversial decision to allow a snake to bite her 1-year-old daughter.More >
A Florida mother is defending her controversial decision to allow a snake to bite her 1-year-old daughter.More >
Flight attendant accused of recording men and boys using Phoenix restroom
Flight attendant accused of recording men and boys using Phoenix restroom
A Phoenix man is facing near a dozen charges after he allegedly used his cell phone to record men and boys using the bathroom at a Phoenix Walmart.More >
A Phoenix man is facing near a dozen charges after he allegedly used his cell phone to record men and boys using the bathroom at a Phoenix Walmart.More >
Tempe house and vehicles shot up during drive-by
Tempe house and vehicles shot up during drive-by
A Tempe family was targeted in a drive-by shooting and police are wondering if it was a case of mistaken identity.More >
A Tempe family was targeted in a drive-by shooting and police are wondering if it was a case of mistaken identity.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Crash causes gas leak in Glendale
Crash causes gas leak in Glendale
An SUV crashed into a main gas line in Glendale early Wednesday morning causing a leak.More >
An SUV crashed into a main gas line in Glendale early Wednesday morning causing a leak.More >
DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack
DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack
Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire.More >
Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire.More >
Mayor Stanton calls for name change of Confederate general street
Mayor Stanton calls for name change of Confederate general street
Mayor Greg Stanton is now jumping into the Confederate controversy. On Tuesday, the Phoenix mayor announced plans to rename a street that is named after a Confederate general.More >
Mayor Greg Stanton is now jumping into the Confederate controversy. On Tuesday, the Phoenix mayor announced plans to rename a street that is named after a Confederate general.More >
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: New Alzheimer's study
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: New Alzheimer's study
Who's most at risk for a rare strain of Alzheimer's? Nicole Crites reports on a new study that could be the key to treating patients of all ages. See the story Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
Who's most at risk for a rare strain of Alzheimer's? Nicole Crites reports on a new study that could be the key to treating patients of all ages. See the story Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack
DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack
Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to the Department of Public Safety.More >
Mom defends decision to have snake bite baby
Mom defends decision to have snake bite baby
(Source: WFTS via CNN)More >
House and vehicles shot in drive-by in Tempe
House and vehicles shot in drive-by in Tempe
A Tempe family is scared after their home and vehicles were shot up in a drive-by shooting. (Tuesday, June 6, 2017)More >
GEORGIA POLK COUNTY SNAKE GAS STATION
GEORGIA POLK COUNTY SNAKE GAS STATION
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
When a fire station in Phoenix needed a new truck they took matters into their own hands. (Tuesday, June 6, 2017)More >
Two people dead after apparent wrong-way crash, Phoenix fire says
Two people dead after apparent wrong-way crash, Phoenix fire says
Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2r4sLNL.More >
Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2r4sLNL.More >