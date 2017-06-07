Tempe Police release new picture of newborn found in parking lot

The Tempe Police Dept. released a new image on Wednesday of a baby abandoned on Sunday. (Source: Tempe Police Dept.)

The Tempe Police Department released a new picture ion Wednesday of the newborn baby girl who was found in a Tempe Food City parking lot on Sunday.

The new picture shows the newborn's current status and the Jonas Brothers backpack she was found in.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Newborn baby girl found abandoned in Tempe parking lot]

The passerby who found the baby in the parking lot notified the store manager, who in turn called police.

Police say it was 103 degrees in Tempe when the baby was found. She was taken to the hospital and is currently in good health.

Tempe Police are still looking to identify the baby and understand why she was left in the parking lot.

They are seeking the public's help in identifying the baby girl. Anyone with information about her identity is encouraged to contact the police at 480-350-8311.

