Phoenix fire crews battle junkyard fire

Phoenix fire crews battled a large junkyard fire Tuesday morning near 19th Avenue and Broadway.

Fire crews shut down 19th Avenue due to supply lines across the road, fire officials said. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

