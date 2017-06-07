Gov. Ducey responds to latest wrong-way driving deaths

Posted: Updated:
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: Governor Doug Ducey) (Source: Governor Doug Ducey)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Governor Doug Ducey is now ordering state agencies to step up its efforts to curb wrong-way driving crashes following the latest deadly freeway wreck Tuesday night.

This comes one day after two drivers were killed and a third injured Tuesday night on State Route 51.

[RELATED: DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack]

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Ducey said action must be taken to stop this fatal trend on Valley roads.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Wrong-way drivers]

State transportation officials plan to install thermal camera technology this fall that can notify drivers and public safety officials of wrong-way drivers.

Ducey wants to speed the process up.  

"I want those cameras implemented as quickly as possible, and expanded to as many areas as possible where they may make a difference and save a life," Ducey said in the press release.

The governor also wants the public to know that he considers wrong-way drivers an "extremely serious" issue.

"Our goal is to reduce fatalities and save lives, and we will take every appropriate measure in order to do so," Ducey said.

[ONLINE: Governor Ducey's full statement on wrong-way drivers]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Dennis WlechVeteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.

Dennis Welch
Political Editor

Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.

Hide bio