Gov. Ducey responds to latest wrong-way driving deaths

Governor Doug Ducey is now ordering state agencies to step up its efforts to curb wrong-way driving crashes following the latest deadly freeway wreck Tuesday night.

This comes one day after two drivers were killed and a third injured Tuesday night on State Route 51.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Ducey said action must be taken to stop this fatal trend on Valley roads.

State transportation officials plan to install thermal camera technology this fall that can notify drivers and public safety officials of wrong-way drivers.

Ducey wants to speed the process up.

"I want those cameras implemented as quickly as possible, and expanded to as many areas as possible where they may make a difference and save a life," Ducey said in the press release.

The governor also wants the public to know that he considers wrong-way drivers an "extremely serious" issue.

"Our goal is to reduce fatalities and save lives, and we will take every appropriate measure in order to do so," Ducey said.

