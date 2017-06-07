Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailboxPosted: Updated:
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailbox
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailboxMore >
Customer 'heated' over cracked stove
A Glendale woman was in a losing battle with Sears over a broken stove so she contacted 3 On Your Side.More >
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener.More >
3 on Your Side puts money back in consumers' pockets in 2017
3 On Your Side is not just great at solving consumers' problems, the team also is excellent at getting people their money back. We keep a running total that we update monthly.More >
May results for 3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side helped recoup more than $12,000 for our viewers during the month of May.More >
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down.More >
Digging yourself out of the student loan crisis
Do you have student loans you’re trying to pay off? You’re not alone. Lenders say, collectively, they are owed $1.3 trillion from borrowers.More >
Consumer travel trend
Some home-rental sites target are geared toward specific types of travelers.More >
Online returns made easier
Companies are making it easier to return items.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
