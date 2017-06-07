3 On Your Side

Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailbox

Tanya Christman, a Goodyear resident, said she received a $2,195 check that was part of a scam.
A Goodyear woman gets a big surprise in her mailbox: a check for more than $2,000. But there are consequences if she deposits it.

Tanya Christman has a real mystery on her hands.

"I don't know how they got my phone or address," she said.

Out of the clear blue, the Goodyear woman got a text message telling her to expect this envelope in the mail and inside, there were instructions for her so-called "first evaluation assignment." 

"They were wanting to me to do like a secret shopper for Walmart,” Christman said.

Tanya was surprised. She never even looked into being a secret shopper. Still, what was inside the envelope piqued her curiosity. First, there were those instructions.

The instructions read: "Your evaluation for this assignment will be Walmart."

But there was also a cashier’s check for $2,195, and Christman says that got her husband's attention.

“He sees a check and he's all excited because it's for $2,195,” said Christman.

According to the instructions, Christman was supposed to deposit all that money into her own bank account and then go to Walmart to simply evaluate the store's customer service.

She was then instructed to answer questions like, "How well were you treated" at Walmart, but Christman knew it was all a scam.

“I wanted to contact you guys and let you know that there's another weird scam out there and somebody that’s in dire straights or young and not know would probably do it," she said.

Had Christman actually gone through with the instructions, her next assignment would have been to evaluate the customer service at Western Union by wiring money from that cashier's check she just deposited.

By the time her bank realized the cashier's check was fake, Christman would have been already wired the money and her bank account would have been wiped out.

"Twenty years ago, I probably would've taken the check and run to the bank," said Christman.

Walmart has posted information warning consumers about the scam. As for Christman, she can't believe how convincing the fake check looks and how persuasive the scammers can be.

"It means that they're getting smarter. It means that people are taking a step back and looking at things. They're being very smart," Christman said.

There are legitimate secret shopping jobs out there, but they are few and far between. Our advice, stay away from them or you could get burned.

For more information on secret shopping scams visit the following links:

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0053-mystery-shopper-scams

http://corporate.walmart.com/privacy-security/fraud-alerts/

