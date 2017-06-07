Jaime's Local Love: Overthrow Clothing

Starting June 12, the Overthrow Warehouse in Tempe is open to the public. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hi friends,

Overthrow is an outdoor lifestyle apparel brand based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Locals Andrew Howell, Dan Marinaro and Rachel Cary started the brand in 2012 with the intent of creating better fitting t-shirts than what was available at major retailers, without charging a premium price.

Overthrow began selling its first run of t-shirts at local music shows and at house parties and has grown vastly since.

All Overthrow's designs are original. Overthrow manufactures its cut-and-sew styles in the United States! It has a wonderfully talented team of cutters, sewers and pattern makers who construct these pieces by hand.

Many of the graphics are hand drawn by local artists. The Overthrow team designs the patterns, selects fabrics and tests all of the styles themselves. Overthrow Clothing tries to develop products that are classic, functional and above all else, look and feel great.

Overthrow is usually an online store with local shopping by appointment, but starting June 12, the Overthrow Warehouse in Tempe is open to the public from 12 to 5 on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Then on June 23, Overthrow Clothing is hosting an open house from 2 to 6 p.m. with wine and snacks.

Overthrow Clothing also converted an RV that serves as a pop-up shop so they can take their fashions on the road.

You can also find Overthrow products at local retailers Bunky Boutique, Bunky Sky Harbor, State Rideshop in Tempe and Oncore Skate & Snow in Flagstaff.

Check out Overthrow Clothing. They are cool people who you'd love to meet. Tell them I said hi!

Jaime

Overthrow Clothing

326 S Siesta Way Unit #6 Tempe, AZ 85281

info@overthrowclothing.com

Overthrowclothing.com

Instagram @overthrowclothing

Facebook.com/overthrowclothingcompany

