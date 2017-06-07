Kitten lucky to be alive after a run-in with a weed wacker

A kitten is lucky to be alive and ready for adoption after surviving an encounter with a weed wacker.

The kitten, now called Vinny by the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), was hiding in a hedge in Laveen when landscapers accidentally clipped him with their weed wacker.

Vinny lost half of his ear and injured his neck, leg and elbow as well. He was 7-weeks-old at the time and was picked up by the emergency technicians with AHS and taken to their trauma hospital.

AHS said his wounds were extremely infected and thought he might lose his leg. But the resilient little guy pulled through with all four legs. It took several weeks for him to recover, but now at a playful and social 12-weeks-old, he's ready to be adopted.

Vinny is available at the AHS Sunnyslope Campus at 9226 N. 13th Avenue in Phoenix.

