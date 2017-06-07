The Salvation Army to Activate Heat Relief Stations Across the Valley

In response to the excessive heat warning issued today by the National Weather Service, beginning tomorrow, The Salvation Army's Red Shield Survival Squad will activate 14 heat relief stations throughout the Valley where people in need can go for cooling and hydration.

From Monday, June 5, through Wednesday, June 7, the front lobby of The Salvation Army's Family Services Department, located at 2707 E. Van Buren St., Building 2, will be open to provide these services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and the following heat relief stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day:

Apache Junction Corps 605 E. Broadway Rd., Apache Junction

Chandler Corps 85 E. Saragosa St., Chandler

Eastlake Park Southwest corner of East Jefferson Street and South 16th Street, Phoenix

Estrella Mountain Corps 11 N. Third Ave., Avondale

Glendale Corps 6010 W. Northern Ave., Glendale

Mesa Corps 241 E. Sixth St., Mesa

Phoenix Central Corps 4343 N. 16th St., Phoenix

Phoenix Citadel Corps 628 N. Third Ave., Phoenix

Phoenix Kroc Center 1375 E. Broadway Rd., Phoenix

Phoenix Maryvale Corps 4318 W. Clarendon Ave., Phoenix

Sun Cities West Valley Corps 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd., Surprise

Tempe Corps 40 E. University Dr., Tempe

Valley of the Sun Korean Corps 7238 N. 61st Ave., Glendale

Additionally, The Salvation Army will dispatch a mobile unit each day to select portions of the metro area and encourages the community to check in on neighbors that might be at risk of dehydration or heat-related illness, injury or death.

The Salvation Army is also in need of volunteers at these heat relief stations, as well as monetary donations, sunscreen/sunblock, lip balm with SPF, hats, caps, bandanas, cooling towels and bottled water (preferably standard 16.9 ounce bottles).

Please call Danielle Shankle at 602-267-4117 or visit our VOLUNTEER page to find out more - http://www.salvationarmyphoenix.org/volunteer

The Salvation Army's Red Shield Survival Squad is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments' Heat Relief Regional Network, the goal of which is to provide resources for vulnerable people and help prevent heat-related deaths.

For more information, visit www.salvationarmyphoenix.org.

The Wildlife World Zoo-Dumeril's Boa

Dumeril's Boa Facts:

Dumeril's boa and the Madagascar ground boa, is a non-venomous boa species found on Madagascar and Reunion Island.

Adults usually grow to 6.5 feet

Males usually have longer skinnier tails, while females tend to be larger overall.

The color pattern consists of a gray-brown ground color with darker patches, forming an effective camouflage against the leaf litter of the forest floor of their native habitat.

It is threatened by deforestation and human persecution. In some areas, it is feared and often killed on sight. Although some native lore would relate stories of the souls of the tribe’s ancestors being in the snake skins, because patterns of faces on the sides of the snakes are interpreted, making them religiously sacred and therefore not dangerous to some cultures.

Their diet consists of small animals, such as birds, lizards, and small mammals. They are also known to prey on other snakes.

Boas are non-poisonous but just as deadly. They ambush their prey, which means that they will hide and wait for something yummy to go by and then do a surprise attack. They use their flicking tongue to pick up the scent. Just as their name suggests, they will coil their bodies around the prey and with each breath of the prey they will constrict, or squeeze, their coils just a little tighter until the animal can no longer breath.

Boas give birth to live young, which means that they develop completely inside their mother. Once they are born they are on their own and know pretty much all they have to know about finding food and hiding.

Boas are said to be the most beautifully colored of all snakes.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Local Love: Overthrow Clothing

Overthrow is an outdoor lifestyle apparel brand based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Locals Andrew Howell, Dan Marinaro and Rachel Cary started the brand in 2012 with the intent of creating better fitting t-shirts than what was available at major retailers, without charging a premium price.

Nearly five years and three warehouses later, Overthrow has grown to include offerings for men and women including styles that are designed, cut and sewn in the USA. Customer favorites include unique southwestern graphic tees, beanies and hats. The brand also sells premium men's shirts, soft basics for women, outerwear and accessories.

For more information, visit: www.Overthrowclothing.com and Facebook: www.Facebook.com/overthrowclothingcompany

Overthrow Clothing Warehouse

326 S Siesta Way Unit #6 Tempe, AZ 85281

Tempe Showroom is now open to the public Mondays and Wednesday from 12 pm to 5 pm. All other times must book appointment. To book appointment: info@overthrowclothing.com

Opioid Addiction-Recovia

Gov Ducey declares opioid crisis a public health emergency. New Scottsdale program offers hope for housewives to pro athletes battling pain meds addiction.

Recovia's mission is to provide a compassionate, comprehensive, cost effective, and individualized functional rehabilitation program.

For more information, visit: http://www.recovia.com/

Recovia

8322 E. Hartford Dr. First Floor

Scottsdale, Az 85255

Phone: 480-712-4600

Scottsdale's first new resort in six years opens with unique offerings

It's been six years since Scottsdale/Greater Phoenix has seen a new resort. And, then in December of 2016, the Andaz enters on the scene, with unique offerings. We get a tour of this modern and high-tech resort, including why you won't see a traditional check-in area here. And, how does a Tesla ride to the mall sound? It's all a part of their long list of amenities, to give guests that luxury experience.

For more information, visit: https://scottsdale.andaz.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html

Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa

6114 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, Ariz. 85253

Phone: (480) 368-1234

Palo Verde Spa & Apothecary officially opens its doors

We head into the Andaz's new spa, the Palo Verde Spa & Apothecary for a little R-n-R. Here, we'll show you their essential oils bar and experience a Himalayan salt massage. We also learn how native plants and centuries of holistic wisdom are harnessed to promote the body's natural healing.

Palo Verde Spa & Apothecary is located at 6114 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, Ariz. 85253. The spa is open daily 8:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

For more information or to book a treatment, please call (480) 214-4672 or visit: https://www.hyatt.com/corporate/spas/Palo-Verde-Spa-and-Apothecary/en/home.html

Rosé flight offerings for Saturday's National Rose Day

If you love your Rosé, you'll love this. National Rose Day is coming up this Saturday, Chef Justin Beckett joins us with his suggested menu pairings and specials being offered at Beckett's Table. A Rosé flight for the week of June 6-June 11 will include three 3oz tastes for $14.

The wines include Dos Cabezas Pink from Sonoita, Arizona, Callaghan Rose from Elgin, Arizona, and Andrew Murray 'Esperancé Rosé’ from Santa Ynez Valley, California

For more information, visit: www.beckettstable.com

Beckett's Table

3717 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85018,

Phone: 602-954-1700,

"Eat This, Not That" expert shows us hidden sugar

Kelly Choi shows us not all food is created equal when it comes to sugar.

She helps people navigate one of the places they make the unhealthiest food choices the workplace and to discuss the "hidden sugar effect" -the impact that high carbohydrate foods have, as they convert to sugar in the body when digested.



Eat This, Not That and Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. will head to Kitchell Construction today as part of a national health initiative to help people to understand what they're really eating and help them see the need to make little changes in their diet.



Healthier alternatives to popular food snacks:

1 cup of low-fat yogurt (3.3 tsp sugar) vs. 1 cup of full-fat yogurt

8 oz. orange juice (4 tsp sugar) vs. 8 oz. of whole milk

Medium bananas (5.3 tsp sugar) vs. berries

Bagels

With simple swaps, people can make a huge difference in their health.



Please visit www.HiddenSugar.com for more information on how to make smarter choices.

Your teen dancer can join the "cool to be kind" crew

If you have an 18-year-old who loves hip hop, and inspiring others, they might be perfect for the Be Kind People Project. It's a local nonprofit who travel the country teaching kindness and anti-bullying through fun, interactive dance. Auditions for the Be Kind Crew will take place Sunday, June 11 at 6 p.m. at Arts Studios at Mesa Arts Center.

Be Kind Crew Auditions

Sunday, June 11th

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Arts Studios at Mesa Arts Center

One East Main Street

Mesa, Arizona 85201

Requirements for auditions: Must be 18 yrs. old

please bring headshot

bring resume

available for weekend and evening rehearsals as needed

must be avail 6/23-6/25 for mandatory intensive training

They are looking for high energy dancers who embody the culture of the Be Kind People Project through their words and actions.

Opportunities include:

performing in Be Kind Crew School assemblies

teaching before/after school programs & workshops

corporate and media appearances / performances

making a difference nationwide through character education and youth development

For more information, visit: http://thebekindpeopleproject.org/

Kid Campfire Treats

School is out and families will escape the heat to head up north to make memories. Who said you have to leave your cooking skills at home though? A little campfire and some imagination is all you need for a fun twist on the below.

Lucia Schnitzer of Luci's Healthy Marketplace and The Orchard Phoenix shows us how to make Campfire Brownie Orange treats and S'mores cones. Kids will go crazy over this super easy and extremely fun activity while camping. Best part? No dirty dishes to clean up once they are done eating out of their fruit bowl!

Campfire Brownie Orange Treats

Ingredients:

1. At least 1 orange per camper

2. Brownie or cake mix *see notes below

3. Frosting

4. 1 sharp knife (to cut the oranges)

5. Sturdy soup spoons

6. Parchment paper & Heavy-duty foil wrap

Notes: For brownie mix you will get approx. 8-10 desserts. Cake mix will yield approx. 12-16 desserts.

Instructions:

1. Mix cake mix according to the instructions on box; put to the side (do not bake).

2. Slice the top third of each orange; leave the top pieces to the side (you can use them as garnish later). Scoop the fruit out of the bottom 2/3 of the fruit, so that you have an empty shell.

3. Fill each orange shell 2/3 full with cake batter, recapped, and wrapped in parchment paper then foil. The foil-wrapped, hollowed-out oranges will act as mini-ovens, baking the brownies or cake mix while protecting it from the scorching effects of direct heat.

4. Cook for 20 minutes on the hot coals; shift frequently.

5. Let the cakes cool off, and then frost liberally with chocolate fudge frosting and slices from the unused top portion of the orange as garnish. Then enjoy eating the cake directly from the orange.

Note: These orange cakes can also be grilled (15-20 minutes) or baked in an oven (40 minutes). Also, the mix can be done without eggs. And if packing ingredients for your trip, just put the proper measurements for water and oil in a water bottle. And when ready to make, just pour liquids into dry cake mix.

Campfire S'more Cones

Ingredients:

1. Waffle Ice Cream Cones

2. Topping Ideas: Marshmallows, Peanut Butter Cups, Chocolate bar pieces, Butterscotch Chips, Chocolate Chips, Bananas, Raspberries, Strawberries, the list is endless.

3. Parchment paper and Aluminum

Instructions:

1. Line each cone with peanut butter then incorporate your favorite toppings.

2. Wrap each cone with parchments paper then aluminum foil.

3. Place over the campfire for about 3-5 minutes, on a heated grill for 5-6 minutes, or in the oven at 375 degrees for about 5-8 minutes turning a couple times until toppings are melted.

4. Enjoy!

For more information, visit: www.Lucishealthymarketplace.com

Luci's Healthy Marketplace

1590 E. Bethany Home Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85014

Phone: (602) 773-1339