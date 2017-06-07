Woman hit and killed by car in Phoenix

A woman was killed Tuesday night when she tried to cross a busy street without using a crosswalk.

Phoenix police said the 31-year-old woman attempted to cross Tatum Boulevard near Bell Road mid-block around 9:30 p.m. when she was struck by a car.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died of her injuries. Police say the driver stayed on scene and was cooperative.

Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

Police want to remind pedestrians to always use crosswalks at intersections where lights and signals can help them cross roadways more safely.

