ASU police warn of flasher on campus

ASU police issued a warning to students to watch out for a man who exposed himself to a female student.

The campus police are currently investigating the incident and issued a flyer to alert students of the man.

According to ASU police, it happened in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in the education lecture hall area.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his 60s with a bald head, clean shaven face and was wearing glasses.

