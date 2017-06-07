Crash causes gas leak in Glendale

An SUV crashed into a main gas line in Glendale early Wednesday morning causing a leak.

According to Glendale Fire Department, at around 2 a.m. the SUV drove into the gas main and caused the leak near 67th and Northern Avenues.

Glendale fire and the gas company were on scene to cap the leak and no one in the area was evacuated. Northern Avenue and the Grand Avenue overpass were closed for a couple of hours but have since reopened.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene. Glendale police are investigating if the SUV was stolen.

