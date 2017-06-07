Flight attendant accused of recording men and boys using Phoenix restroom

A Phoenix man is facing near a dozen charges after he allegedly used his cell phone to record men and boys using the bathroom at a Phoenix Walmart.

According to court documents, Gordon Nobriga made the videos between September and December 2016.

The investigation started on Dec. 30, 2016, when he was stopped at the border at El Paso, Texas. Customs and Border Protection searched his phone and found "numerous videos" of men and boys using a public restroom, court documents said.

Investigators said Nobriga used a "peep hole" from the neighboring stall to make the videos.

Court documents said Nobriga told agents the videos were produced in a store but didn't say which one. The cellphone was then seized. The case was then turned over to the Homeland Security office in Phoenix.

Agents later identified the store as a Phoenix Walmart. They looked at surveillance video and found Nobriga going in and out of the bathroom of the store and spending "hours on end" inside the bathroom, court documents said.

Investigators identified two victims, with one being a 14-year-old boy, court paperwork said. Multiple victims still haven't been identified.

Nobriga was arrested on May 25 as he got off a flight in Phoenix. He is a flight attendant for American Airlines.

According to the court documents, he admitted to using his phone to record his victims but denied distributing the videos.

Nobriga was convicted of misdemeanor indecent exposure after an arrest in 1998.

He now faces 11 counts of voyeurism.

