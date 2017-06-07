Suspect robs Phoenix hotel employee at gunpoint

A 20 to 25-year-old Hispanic male robbed a Phoenix America’s Best Value Inn at gunpoint on May 20, according to Silent Witness.

The suspect, wearing a white t-shirt, white shorts and a black hat, entered the inn at 1550 N. 52nd Drive asking if there was a restroom he could use.

[PDF: Up to $1000 reward for information on hotel robbery]

When the employee advised him there was not, the suspect walked up to the counter and pointed a handgun at the employee, Silent Witness said.

After demanding money from the register, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or at silentwitness.org.

