What The Eclipse Will Look Like in Arizona

What the eclipse will look like at 11:35 a.m. (Source: NASA)

What the eclipse will look like at 10:35 a.m. (Source: NASA)

What the eclipse will look like at 9:35 a.m. (Source: NASA)

On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America.

This is the first time in 99 years that the eclipse will cross the country from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

The best viewing will be from Oregon to South Carolina.

What will it look like from Arizona?

You will see a partial eclipse. In fact, at its peak, the sun will be about 70 percent covered.

Still, it's an amazing sight to see.

With this article are pictures of what the sun will look like in Arizona.

All the action starts around 9 in the morning and ends around 11. The best time to be outside to see it will be around 10:35. I got the images from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

It’s being called the Great American Eclipse, and already folks are making reservations in towns where it will be 100 percent covered. When the moon blocks the sun, it will cast two types of shadows. The umbral, which is a small shadow where people will be able to see a total eclipse. The other shadow is called the penumbral, created by a partial eclipse.

Just a reminder, never look directly at the sun. Doctors want to remind everyone that you can cause serious damage to your eyes. If you stare at the sun, it can actually burn and kill cells on your retina, not fun.

Get out and enjoy this amazing sight. The next time it will happen across the U.S. will be in 2045.

