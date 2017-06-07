What The Eclipse Will Look Like in ArizonaPosted: Updated:
What The Eclipse Will Look Like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
Arizona Lightning by Royal Norman
There are over a half million lightning strikes across Arizona in a given year, most of that occurring during the summer monsoon. It's beautiful, yet very dangerous.More >
Monsoon Season 101
Monsoon season is almost here. From monster dust storms to flash flooding, the seasonal shift in our weather pattern brings dramatic changes to your summer forecast.More >
Summer shape up: 7 ways to get (or stay) fit when it's too hot outside
Instead of using the heat as an excuse for being a couch potato, now is the time to get creative when it comes to exercising.More >
Ashlee D goes back to college
Time to hit the books!
I started my career in broadcasting back in 2001 after graduating from ASU with my degree in journalism.More >
The heat is here in Phoenix. Here's what you're up against
You just moved to Phoenix for a new job or for family. Congrats! But you just realized it’s summer….in Phoenix.More >
Saving your pool from going green
Paul's advice on how to take a green pool and make it clean.More >
Cool off this summer at these awesome swimming holes
Summer is pretty much here in Phoenix! Don't panic though, there are several cool spots not far from where you are to chill out during our blistering heat.More >
Father of the Haboob
This is the story of how the term "haboob" came to be used to designate dust storms in North America and Arizona.More >
Car heat safety
The unofficial start to summer road trip season
More than 1 million Arizonans will hit the road this summer. AAA Arizona has recommendations before traveling.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Angry man denied assistance releases bedbugs in government office
The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.More >
Woman allows snake to bite baby to "teach her a lesson"
A Florida woman is feeling the heat on social media after allowing a small snake to bite her 1 year-old daughter and then post a video of it to Facebook.More >
Planning a fall trip? Southwest hosting three-day fare sale now
If you’re planning on traveling this fall, make sure the Southwest Airlines website is the first place you look because the airline just launched a three-day saleMore >
Rescued baby otter finally named
The baby otter that was found abandoned in an East Valley canal in April finally has a name.More >
Newborn baby girl found abandoned in Tempe parking lot
A passerby walking through a parking lot outside a Food City grocery store in Tempe discovered a newborn baby girl that had been abandoned in a shopping cart in triple-digit heat.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener.More >
Man rescued from SUV after crashing into a pool
Crews with the Scottsdale fire and police departments rescued a man after he crashed his SUV into a pool on Monday evening.More >
8-year-old Phoenix girl shatters state record in 800 meter dash
A Phoenix girl just completed second grade and she may just be one of the fastest sprinters for her age group in the entire country.More >
Police say neighbor shoots father trying to drown infants
Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter was fatally shot by a neighbor.More >
'Secure Your Load Day' brings awareness to debris-causing crashes
Tuesday marked Arizona's first "Secure Your Load Day," a day to bring awareness to the rising number of road accidents and fatalities due to road debris.More >
Pizza Camp kicks off Valley’s summer feeding programs
The Dairy Council of Arizona and Arizona Diamondbacks kicked-off the Valley’s summer feeding programs at Chief Hill Learning Academy in Chandler Tuesday.More >
Two people dead after apparent wrong-way crash, Phoenix fire says
Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire.More >
Getting ready for the monsoon
Firefighters say now is the time to prepare for the monsoon storms.More >
Caught on camera: Driver hits bicyclist, takes off
Police said a driver hit a teenage bicyclist last month and then drove off in Phoenix. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >
8-year-old Phoenix girl shatters state record in 800 meter dash
A Phoenix girl just completed second grade and she may just be one of the fastest sprinters for her age group in the entire country. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >
Man rescued from SUV after crashing into a pool
Crews with the Scottsdale fire and police departments rescued a man after he crashed his SUV into a pool on Monday evening. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >
Rescued baby otter finally named
The baby otter that was found abandoned in an East Valley canal in April finally has a name.More >
Kissing bug disease more dangerous than thought, study finds
It's a bug that's commonly found here in Arizona. Now a new study by doctor's in Brazil, found deaths, fueled by the infection kissing bugs can cause, more than double a person's risk of death. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >
Newborn left in shopping cart in Tempe
A newborn was found abandoned in a shopping cart in Tempe and was feet away from a fire station, a Safe Haven location. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >