The City of Tempe was handing out sandbags on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

People are getting ready for the monsoon. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"We are putting sandbags all around our house," said Chevron Outshout.

Sisters Chevron and Lindsay found out the hard way in 2016 when nearly 4 inches of rain flooded their home.

"Some electronics, most of my grandmother's Christmas stuff and clothes, some are in the boxes," said Outshout.

The City of Tempe is hoping to help prevent disasters like this from happening again during monsoon 2017.

"Myself and my fellow cadets are filling up sandbags for the community to use during upcoming monsoon season," said Jeffery Bailey, a Tempe Fire Department cadet.

But things you do now around the house can save time and money later.

“Make sure you have trees trimmed, clean out your gutters, clean any sewers in the area," said Bailey.

The monsoon comes in fast with strong winds and heavy downpours.

And as they say, when thunder roars, go indoors.

"Lightning can strike from a very large distance and make sure your overhead cover, any trees or power lines, you don’t want to be under," said Bailey.

3TV and CBS 5 are also helping Arizona families stay safe during the monsoon.

Be sure to tune-in to our Power of Two 2017 Monsoon Special to help you prepare for the summer storms.

You can watch it, next Monday night, June 12, on CBS 5 at 7 p.m. or next Thursday night, June 15, on 3TV at 8 p.m.

Click/tap here to download the free family mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.