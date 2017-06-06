Tempe house and vehicles shot up during drive-by

The suspect or suspects seemed to focus on shooting up Adrienne's disability van that is now in the shop for some rather expensive repairs. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Tempe family was targeted in a drive-by shooting and police are wondering if it was a case of mistaken identity.

Somebody drove past the Terrells' home late Sunday night or early Monday morning and fired off multiple rounds at their house and their vehicles, including a specially-outfitted van for Adrienne Terrell, who has MS.

"It's my everything. It's my freedom and independence. It lets me take care of my kids like anyone else would do. I take them to school and volunteer, wouldn't be able to do anything," Adrienne said.

She, her husband Richard and their two sons are still shaken up by the apparent drive-by and don't know why someone would target them.

"My boys' rooms are right there, my kids could have gotten killed...just for somebody out joy riding drive-by," Richard said.

The suspect or suspects seemed to focus on shooting up Adrienne's disability van that is now in the shop for some rather expensive repairs.

Tempe police are asking for the public's help in tracking down the person or persons who drove by and fired as many as eight or nine rounds at the family's home and vehicles.

Adrienne has a temporary van as a replacement while her van is repaired. But she says it really is her lifeline.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tempe police.

