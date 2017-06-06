Two people dead after apparent wrong-way crash, Phoenix fire says

A third vehicle was involved but the driver suffered minor injuries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the accident. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people died from a wrong-way crash on SR 51 and I-10. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire.

Both adult male drivers were in separate vehicles.

Southbound lanes of State Route 51 have been closed at McDowell because of the crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

[RAW VIDEO: Aerial views of wrong-way crash on SR 51 and I-10]

A witness reported to Arizona Department of Public Safety that they saw the vehicle, which was heading the wrong way, swerving in and out before the crash, according to Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade.

"We've seen too many of these in the past few years," said McDade. "This is just another tragic scene, it's just horrible when two cars at that high rate of speed, it's just a tragic scene out here."

All traffic must exit at McDowell Road. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway and drivers should use alternate routes like Interstate 17.

A third vehicle was involved and that adult male victim is currently being transported from the scene with minor injuries, said Phoenix fire.

It is too early in the investigation to know if impairment was a factor, said McDade.

SR 51 northbound remains open.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

UPDATE! SR 51 is now CLOSED at I-10 EB. All traffic to exit to I-10 westbound or L-202. pic.twitter.com/Jc3iasF3VH — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 7, 2017

SR 51 Southbound CLOSED McDowell due to crash. All traffic must exit at McDowell. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/9APwN3pWGD — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 7, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.