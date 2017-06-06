DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack

Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Both victims were men in separate vehicles. A third vehicle was also hit by one of the vehicles. That driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, DPS said.

Southbound lanes of State Route 51 have been closed at McDowell Road, because of the crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to DPS, around 7:45 p.m., troopers received reports of a driver in a red sedan heading west in the eastbound lanes of the I-10 from Sky Harbor Airport. The driver then continued to go the wrong way on the southbound SR 51 HOVA transition ramp, where he slammed head-on into a white sedan. That driver was on the HOV ramp from the State Route 51 heading onto the I-10. The third vehicle was also heading south when it was hit.

A witness reported to DPS that they saw the red sedan swerving in and out before crashing, according to Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade.

[RAW VIDEO: DPS briefing on fatal wrong-way crash]

"We've seen too many of these in the past few years," said McDade. "This is just another tragic scene, it's just horrible when two cars at that high rate of speed, it's just a tragic scene out here."

[RAW VIDEO: Aerial views of wrong-way crash on SR 51 and I-10]

It is too early in the investigation to know if impairment was a factor, said McDade.

SR 51 northbound remains open.

UPDATE! SR 51 is now CLOSED at I-10 EB. All traffic to exit to I-10 westbound or L-202. pic.twitter.com/Jc3iasF3VH — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 7, 2017

SR 51 Southbound CLOSED McDowell due to crash. All traffic must exit at McDowell. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/9APwN3pWGD — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 7, 2017

