Community rallies around family of teen drowning victim

Dozens of people showed up to support the family of a teen drowning victim. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Friends and family came together after the drowning of 18-year-old Kevin Anaya.

A fundraising event organized by family friend Sean O'Brien was held to assist the victim's family with funeral expenses on Tuesday at 3116 S. Roosevelt St. in Tempe.

At the fundraiser, they served $10 plates that included a hamburger, hot dog, drink and cupcake. In addition, there was a $100 gift card raffle and giveaway.

The fundraiser comes after Anaya was pulled from the Lake Mary on Memorial Day weekend by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team. He was reported missing by friends.

[READ MORE: Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff]

O'Brien said he was heartbroken when he heard the news.

"It's one of those tragic losses," said O'Brien. "You just have to give them time to heal."

He said he was pleased with the "amazing turnout" of people to support the family. About 70 people showed up to the event.

"It makes me very proud that people are there for each other and that they are paying it forward and letting each other know that they are not alone," O'Brien said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family at https://www.gofundme.com/Anaya-Candelario.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.