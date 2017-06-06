Maricopa man sentenced to over 132 years for string of armed bank robberies

A Maricopa man was sentenced to over 132 years for a string of bank robberies. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Maricopa man was sentenced to over 132 years of imprisonment for multiple bank robberies that spanned over five years, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In December, 45-year-old Jaime Villa, was found guilty by a federal jury of six bank robberies and six accompanying charges of using a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The robberies dated back to 2010 and each time, Villa brandished a firearm at tellers.

During his last robbery attempt on August 24, 2015, Villa fired his firearm at two Chandler police officers when they pursued him, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Under federal law, Villa faced a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 132 years due to the presence of six firearm-related counts of conviction.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.