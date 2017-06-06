Mayor Stanton calls for name change of Confederate general street

Mayor Greg Stanton is now jumping into the Confederate controversy.

On Tuesday, the Phoenix mayor announced plans to rename a street that is named after a Confederate general, saying it's offensive and sends the wrong message.

"We want to send a message about our values as a city and we don't want to have names of streets ... that offend people in our community. That's just not right," Stanton said.

Stanton is referring to Robert E. Lee Street in northern Phoenix, which is named after the Confederate general.

The push comes as local and national African American leaders call for the removal of Confederate monuments and memorials from public land.

In Arizona this week, leaders from the NAACP and Black Lives Matter stepped up pressure on Gov. Doug Ducey to removes six confederate memorials and geographic designations on state property.

The civil rights leaders said public resources should not be used to promote symbols of "racial terror" and "racial hatred."

However, residents living along Robert E. Lee Street do not want to see the name of their street changed.

"No, the street name didn't bother me," said Jane Pacelli, who is white and has lived there for decades. "I'd just like to leave it the way it is, you know you have it so long."

The council will begin the process of renaming the street later this month.

Stanton also intends to change Squaw Peak Drive.

Native Americans want that name changed because they say the term is offensive to women.

Currently, 75 percent of people living on a Phoenix street need to approve of a name change before it's made.

But the council will vote on changing that, giving the elected officials the power to make changes without residential approval.

