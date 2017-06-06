If you can't buy it, build it: Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck

If you can't buy it, build it: Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truckPosted: Updated:
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Angry man denied assistance releases bedbugs in government office
The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.More >
Woman allows snake to bite baby to "teach her a lesson"
A Florida woman is feeling the heat on social media after allowing a small snake to bite her 1 year-old daughter and then post a video of it to Facebook.More >
Newborn baby girl found abandoned in Tempe parking lot
A passerby walking through a parking lot outside a Food City grocery store in Tempe discovered a newborn baby girl that had been abandoned in a shopping cart in triple-digit heat.More >
Man rescued from SUV after crashing into a pool
Crews with the Scottsdale fire and police departments rescued a man after he crashed his SUV into a pool on Monday evening.More >
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener.More >
Rescued baby otter finally named
The baby otter that was found abandoned in an East Valley canal in April finally has a name.More >
Police say neighbor shoots father trying to drown infants
Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter was fatally shot by a neighbor.More >
8-year-old Phoenix girl shatters state record in 800 meter dash
A Phoenix girl just completed second grade and she may just be one of the fastest sprinters for her age group in the entire country.More >
Kissing bug disease more dangerous than thought, study finds
It's a bug that's commonly found here in Arizona. Now a new study by doctors in Brazil found the infection kissing bugs can cause can more than double a person's risk of death.More >
If you can't buy it, build it: Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
The busiest fire station in the Valley needed a new fire truck but instead of buying one, they built one.More >
The Latest: Soccer association investigating tournament
A Nebraska family said they are outraged after their 8-year-old daughter was disqualified from a soccer tournament.More >
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: New Alzheimer's study
Who's most at risk for a rare strain of Alzheimer's? Nicole Crites reports on a new study that could be the key to treating patients of all ages. See the story Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
Kissing couple steals show from Nashville sports reporter
A very passionate couple put on quite a public display of affection during a live report by WSMV-TV sports reporter Chris Harris.More >
Caught on camera: Driver hits bicyclist, takes off
Caught on camera: Driver hits bicyclist, takes off
Police said a driver hit a teenage bicyclist last month and then drove off in Phoenix. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >
8-year-old Phoenix girl shatters state record in 800 meter dash
A Phoenix girl just completed second grade and she may just be one of the fastest sprinters for her age group in the entire country. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >
Man rescued from SUV after crashing into a pool
Crews with the Scottsdale fire and police departments rescued a man after he crashed his SUV into a pool on Monday evening. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >
Rescued baby otter finally named
The baby otter that was found abandoned in an East Valley canal in April finally has a name.More >
Kissing bug disease more dangerous than thought, study finds
It's a bug that's commonly found here in Arizona. Now a new study by doctor's in Brazil, found deaths, fueled by the infection kissing bugs can cause, more than double a person's risk of death. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >
Newborn left in shopping cart in Tempe
A newborn was found abandoned in a shopping cart in Tempe and was feet away from a fire station, a Safe Haven location. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >