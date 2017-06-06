Former UofA star Wright hoping to find 'special' niche with Cardinals

Wright’s abilities on the football field were evident to those who watched him perform at the University of Arizona before a knee injury ended his college career in 2015. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Scooby Wright, who’s listed as an inside linebacker, knows his best chance to break training camp with the Cardinals this fall is by making an impact on special teams. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

All Scooby Wright’s ever asked for in his football life is a chance.

“I don’t know why that is,” said Wright of his perpetually underrated football prowess.

Wright, now a second-year pro is trying to make the 2017 Cardinals roster after being signed late in the 2016 season. A seventh-round draft pick by the Browns in 2016, Wright arrived in Arizona last December and immediately made his mark on specials teams.

“He came in here last year and he helped fix our special teams because he’s dynamite covering,” Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians. “He got to where the guys watched him cover; that’s always a fun thing when the sidelines say, ‘Hey, watch Scooby’ and he’d go down and blow some stuff up.”

“I was always taught when I played as a little kid, and now, anytime you’re on the field you want to try to make every play that’s possible, so might as well go try to run it down,” Wright said. “That was probably the biggest adjustment coming into the NFL. I haven’t played special teams since senior year of high school.”

Wright’s abilities on the football field were evident to those who watched him perform at the University of Arizona before a knee injury ended his college career in 2015. Wright in 2014 racked Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors and captured the Lombardi Award given annually to the nation’s best college football lineman or linebacker.

It was an unforeseen rise to glory for an unheralded high school player from Windsor, California. Even Wright’s Twitter handle @TwoStarScoob mocks his lightly regarded status coming out of high school.

"I’ve always played with a chip on my shoulder,” Wright said. “It goes back to doing what I do.”

And now Wright hopes once again coaches give him a chance.

“He’s a football player, he’s a football player,” Arians said. “A lot of times that chart that says what a football player is, it doesn’t compute. He’s a football player.”

